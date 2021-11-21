Rep. Ron Kind: It’s time to rebuild Wisconsin and rebuild America

For years, members of Congress on both sides of the aisle have talked about working together to make transformative upgrades to our infrastructure. Now, we finally did it with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, which was signed into law on Nov. 15.

This infrastructure package is evidence of what can be accomplished when we put the partisanship aside and come together to work on the big issues facing our nation. I was proud to vote for this bipartisan legislation earlier this month and show that our democracy is working to get things done on behalf of the American people.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will rebuild our nation’s crumbling infrastructure — including roads, bridges and water infrastructure — as well as expand access to high-speed broadband. This legislation makes history with the largest investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak, the largest federal investment in public transit ever, and the single largest investment in clean drinking water and water infrastructure.

Reports find these long-term investments will help our economy grow without increasing inflation and create millions of good-paying jobs, positioning the United States to outcompete other nations in the 21st century global economy. Further, this legislation will make sure Wisconsin is set up for success.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will bring in billions of dollars for Wisconsin with an estimated $5.2 billion to repair our highways; $225 million to replace and repair bridges; $841 million to ensure every family has access to safe drinking water and address PFAS contamination; $592 million for improved public transportation; and $198 million for infrastructure development for airports.

This legislation also includes $100 million to expand broadband access to all Wisconsinites, including providing access to the 318,000 residents in our state who currently lack it. Nearly 1.3 million Wisconsinites will also be eligible for financial support to help families afford internet access and close the digital divide once and for all.

It’s time to rebuild Wisconsin and rebuild America, all while improving life for working families across the state. I’m proud to help deliver results for Wisconsinites through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal.

