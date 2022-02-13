Rep. Steve Doyle: Disappointed, but not surprised

This week I voted to support a proposal to help our veterans find jobs.

Next week I’ll be voting on a proposal to keep violent criminals off the streets.

You might think I’d be ecstatic to finally be working on important proposals.

I wish that were the case.

The bill to help veterans find jobs is paid for with money that the federal government probably won’t let us use for such a purpose. When I asked the authors of the proposal if they would be willing to use some of our $3 billion in surplus, all I got back was crickets. When a colleague asked the authors if they had worked with the governor on this proposal, again crickets.

At a time when our businesses are asking for help finding workers, it is critical that we take their pleas seriously. There are nearly 130,000 open jobs in Wisconsin right now, and we should be working together to fill them. Instead we are playing politics, spending money we aren’t allowed to, and not even picking up the phone or meeting with each other to find the best way forward. Just a good idea destined to fail. Another casualty of politics.

Next week’s bail reform bill uses a piecemeal approach instead of taking a complete and comprehensive look at our bail system. When I spoke to our La Crosse County judges and district attorney on the issue, several mentioned concerns that this proposal could lead to unintended consequences that keep innocent people locked up longer than necessary.

What’s more, many states are moving away from cash bail entirely, choosing instead to focus on risk assessment when deciding if someone should be released before their trial. Higher cash bail doesn’t automatically keep criminals off the streets; it just keeps poor criminals off the streets. Wealthier ones post their bail and are out walking among us.

If we were serious about stopping repeat offenders we would take a holistic approach to bail and pretrial release reform. Instead, we are opting for the easy way out. It sounds good. It’s popular. It makes for great press releases. But our judges and our prosecutors are warning that it’s too simplistic of a solution to a complicated problem.

So this week I voted for a bill to help our veterans. And I voted for the funding amendment to that bill that would have allowed it to become law. And when the governor has to veto it because so many in this building just want to play political theater, I won’t be surprised. Disappointed, but not surprised.

And next week, the majority of Assembly representatives—Democrats and Republicans alike—are going to vote to support an imperfect update to our bail system because it is important that we work to stop further tragedies from occurring. For my part, I submitted a request for our Legislative Council to create a new study committee because I still want to take a comprehensive look at the matter. We had just such a committee several years ago. Judge Scott Horne and our Associate County Administrator Jane Klekamp were members. The committee offered a comprehensive set of recommendations to help fix the broken bail system The Legislature ignored them.

We need to start listening to the people who deal with these issues every day. So when next week’s feel-good bill isn’t the silver bullet it was made out to be, I won’t be surprised. Disappointed, but not surprised.

So many votes recently have been on good ideas designed to be wedge issues and gotcha votes rather than genuine improvements to policy. Am I surprised? No. But I am disappointed.

Still, there are several weeks left this session, and I have various proposals in front of the legislature to make sure our state is moving forward. Our political system can and must do better.

Maybe by the time I’m voting in late February I’ll get to be pleasantly surprised instead of sadly disappointed.

For the good of our state, I sure hope so.

Rep. Steve Doyle, a Democrat, serves the 94th Assembly District and is from Onalaska.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0