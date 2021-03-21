Rep. Steve Doyle: Is this what politics has come to?

Recently I did something I have never done before — I walked out of an Assembly floor session in protest. The day before, Sen. Dale Kooyenga, a Republican from Brookfield, walked out as well, after expressing his dismay with the culture wars being played out in our legislative chambers.

Our state is in the middle of a pandemic, PFAS chemicals and other contaminants are being found in our water, and we’re struggling with the fact that a whole generation of our children have been set back in their education and socialization due to COVID. Our businesses are being shuttered, and many people are still unemployed through no fault of their own.

We are facing all this while simultaneously trying to craft a budget for the next two years. Our friends, neighbors, and family members are struggling, and they are asking for our help.

So, what better time to argue about whether Rush Limbaugh was a great American, right? How about a no-holds barred battle over whether it is scandalous to add a gender-neutral member to the Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head family? And our democracy will surely rise and fall on the question of whether the estate of Dr. Seuss was out of line in discontinuing publication of some of his books.