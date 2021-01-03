Rep. Steve Doyle: Some successes in 2020, but much more to do

2021 is here.
A new year to start over.
A new year to be thankful for.
A new year to reflect, grow, and persevere from the last.
2020 was very tough for a lot of people. Families had to make many difficult decisions at the dinner table, hoping their children weren’t listening to mom and dad talk about losing their home.
Hoping just maybe they can get by with selling one of their cars.
Hoping just maybe they can get by with one cell-phone.
Hoping just maybe they get back to work next month.
But, by next month, they have no home, transportation, phone, or jobs.
I’ve heard one too many stories similar to this from those in our community who lost everything due
to the pandemic. I’ve also heard one too many grieving stories from those who lost loved ones to COVID-19. My heart goes out to those who had to endure the pain of losing someone special to this horrible virus. Please continue to take the necessary precautions to help eliminate the “just maybes” from these evening conversations.
At a time when heads are hanging lower than ever, we as lawmakers should be taking action and moving Wisconsin forward. But, we didn’t. We didn’t act on any sort of proposal for 8 months. I’m deeply disappointed in the lack of urgency to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. My hope is the legislature decides to meet this month to pass the much needed relief—we really don’t have any time to waste, especially if we want to get back to normal soon.
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the 2019-2020 legislative session had some successes. I was pleased to see my bill get signed into law which ensures the spouses and children of officers who die in the line of duty no longer lose their health insurance coverage. I’m proud to have played a role in providing the respect and financial resources these brave men and women deserve.
Another success of the 2019-2020 legislative session was my work as Vice-Chair on the Suicide Prevention Task Force. Suicide has always been a personal issue for me – I’ve seen the heartbreak and devastation it has caused families, friends, and neighbors. I helped lead the task force around the state to receive input from survivors, experts, and advocates for suicide prevention. I’ll never forget the horrible experiences people went through with this issue; many of them at such a young age, struggling with nowhere to turn when they needed help.
With great bipartisan support, Gov. Tony Evers was able to sign a few of our bills into law this year.
One requires Wisconsin K-12 schools, colleges and universities to include suicide prevention hotlines on their student identification cards. The other created grant funding for peer-to-peer suicide prevention programs to train students in recognizing when their peers are going through a mental health crisis.I will keep working to reduce the rates of suicide in our state and find resources for struggling Wisconsinites who need help. You’re never alone in the fight; I am right by your side along with your family and friends.
Speaker Robin Vos also appointed me to the Speaker’s Task Force on Adoption during the 2019-2020 legislative session, another bipartisan task force. As an attorney who practices Family Law, this taskforce hit home to me. Adoption can be one of the most joyful areas of practice, but also one of the most complex and devastating. Many people hear happy adoption stories, but not enough have heard the heart-wrenching stories and understand the issues facing biological and adoptive parents.
I worked with the task force to ensure children are given an opportunity for connection and stabilization. I was honored to stand alongside Gov. Evers as he signed our proposal into law which will help increase permanency rates in Wisconsin. We still have a lot of work to get done to repair the adoption process here in Wisconsin, but this task force was a good start.
I’m not sure what to expect this upcoming session, but I know one thing — we need to work together.
It’s always been a philosophy of mine that bipartisanship is key to a successful government. When I’m sitting around the table with Democrats and Republicans, I always feel the tension in the room, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Both parties need to be open to compromise when discussing issues Wisconsinites care about and be able to take suggestions with a grain of salt. No matter if I’m talking or listening, bipartisanship is a philosophy of mine that will stick with me forever.