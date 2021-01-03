Rep. Steve Doyle: Some successes in 2020, but much more to do

2021 is here.

A new year to start over.

A new year to be thankful for.

A new year to reflect, grow, and persevere from the last.

2020 was very tough for a lot of people. Families had to make many difficult decisions at the dinner table, hoping their children weren’t listening to mom and dad talk about losing their home.

Hoping just maybe they can get by with selling one of their cars.

Hoping just maybe they can get by with one cell-phone.

Hoping just maybe they get back to work next month.

But, by next month, they have no home, transportation, phone, or jobs.

I’ve heard one too many stories similar to this from those in our community who lost everything due

to the pandemic. I’ve also heard one too many grieving stories from those who lost loved ones to COVID-19. My heart goes out to those who had to endure the pain of losing someone special to this horrible virus. Please continue to take the necessary precautions to help eliminate the “just maybes” from these evening conversations.