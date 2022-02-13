Rev. Patrick Augustine: Passionately serving the Lord-Lifting High the Cross

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.” (Psalm 116:15)

Sunday January 30, Pastor William Siraj accompanied Rev. Patrick Naeem to serve in Gulbahar district near Peshawar. This was a mission church planted by All Saints Church Khoti Gate in Peshawar.

From the very beginning, William was there to give pastoral care, teach, encourage, lead and guide the vulnerable Christians. He was there to care for them when seven of their members died in a suicide bombing at All Saints Church that killed over 120 people on Sept., 22, 2013.

William’s son-in-law was also one of those who died that day. Since then, the church at the Christian Colony by Peshawar’s ring road has been called Shaheedan-E-All Saints Church, meaning, “Martyrs and All Saints Church.”

William had gone to this church every Sunday since it was started, more than 10 years ago. At first, he led the services single-handed, and then, as the congregation grew, in collaboration with another ordained pastor from the Church of Pakistan.

William Siraj had an accident on the Saturday and was not feeling well. On Sunday morning his wife had asked him not to go to Church but to rest at home. He told his wife, “Please don’t stop me from going, because I have prepared, and I have to preach the sermon.”

He had always been energetic and passionate in Christian ministry. He took every opportunity to share the Word of God. Indeed, his favorite hymn was Anjeel Ko Phelana Ye Kam Humara Hai (Spreading the Word of God is our work/mission).

After the Sunday worship service was over the two pastors were driving home together, when gunmen on a motorcycle fired through the car window at them. William was shot in the head and died on the spot. Rev. Patrick Naeem was miraculously unharmed as a bullet merely passed through his clothes.

A possibility, raised by Human Rights Focus Pakistan, is that the gunmen were from an Islamist group and had come over the border from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, which is only a few dozen kilometers from Peshawar.

The faith of the persecuted church arises from holding on to the cross of Jesus Christ. The daughter of William Siraj and widow of another martyr said, “I praise God and am so proud that I am the daughter of a martyr and the widow of another martyr.”

His brother, Wilson Siraj, testified to his faith, “I am very humbled and I praise and thank God that I belong to a family of martyrs.” He has lost five relatives as martyrs including his brother William.

One wonders where such faith comes from as they face daily threats of death, persecution, and insults. The principal reason for their living faith is that Jesus is their risen Lord. On the cross, he has defeated the powers and principalities of death and evil.

On Good Friday two thousand years ago, a revolution began and continues now through modern day disciples of Jesus that the cross is the “Power of God.” Siraj fully understood that on the cross Jesus had given him life by his death. He understood the call of Jesus, “As the Father has sent me, so I’m sending you” (John 20:21).

Siraj’s martyrdom is a living testimony for us all to be faithful witnesses. St. Paul writes to Timothy, “Do not be ashamed, then, of the testimony about our Lord or of me his prisoner, but join with me in suffering for the gospel, relying on the power of God” (2 Timothy 1:8).

The blood of martyrs is the seed of the church. This martyrdom is another step towards the survival of Christians in this country. The local church faces many challenges. We are very sad,” said Church of Pakistan Bishop Humphrey Sarfraz Peters of Peshawar.

The Church continues to be the faithful disciples of Jesus and “to lift high the cross whatever befalls: “I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me; and the life I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me” (Gal. 2:20)

