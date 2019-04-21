“If Christ has not been raised, then our preaching is vain, your faith also is vain” (1 Corinthians 15:14)
We know what we do with our dead people.
We bury them in the ground. This is exactly happened on Good Friday as Gospels give us address and place of the tomb of Jesus Christ.
On Good Friday, Jesus Christ died on the Cross. Disciples did not expect resurrection. It was done deal. To believe in the resurrection of Jesus was scandalous claim of the eyewitnesses present in Jerusalem.
It took a great leap of faith for disciples of Jesus to be converted as Easter people to believe Jesus Christ is risen. The Gospels do not hide this fact.
Thomas, like a good historian, wants to see and touch and make sure there is truth in the testimonial of other disciples. His skeptical feelings are not hid but fully mentioned in the Gospels. Jesus himself appears to him and invites him to touch him to make sure he believes in the risen Christ.
And with that, Thomas, takes a deep breath and brings history and faith together in a rush. “My Lord,” he says, “and my God.” [1]
This is where exactly some of us may be struggling to understand the scandal of the Resurrection. I invite you to stand with Thomas and Mary Magdalene at the empty tomb to hear the risen Christ calling our name that we may have faith to become living witness to proclaim, “I have seen the Lord” and in our worship of the risen Christ may come to profess “My Lord and my God.”
Here I would like to mention some of the arguments we often hear about the scandal of the Resurrection:
1) Jesus didn’t really die but someone drugged him that made him look like dead, and he revived in the tomb. I know in my native country Pakistan an estranged Islamic sect Ahmadis believe such a notion. We know that Roman soldiers knew how to kill people and Jesus was considered a threat to Roman authorities and Jewish ecclesiastical hierarchy. They surely made sure before they took his body off the cross that he was dead. I would not like believe in a trickster whom I worship as my Lord and Savior.
2) Jesus only appeared to people who believe in him. It is not true. The biblical accounts make it clear that Thomas and Paul do not belong to this category. Thomas openly challenged the notion of resurrection and Paul was the arch-enemy those who professed that Jesus was risen from the dead. Paul went after such people to punish and some were killed.
3) Perhaps the most popular argument: what happened was that they had some kind of rich “spiritual” experience, which they interpreted through Jewish categories. Jesus after all really was alive, spiritually, and they were still in touch with him. (N.T. Wright)
The facts in the gospels and the records of the early church tell us that witnesses to the Resurrection were real men and women. They had seen Jesus being hung upon the cross and helped to bury him in the grave. Jewish men and women did not believe in dead men walking. They were not expecting the Resurrection. They were not grieving their loss only, but they were so terrified for their own safety that they met behind locked doors.
To believe in the resurrection for them was totally 180-degree turn. One must ask why followers of Jesus would do so. No group of Jews ever worshipped a human being as God. One wonders what convinced these orthodox believers of Jewish faith to come to such conclusion. The Holy Scripture and the Jewish history have clear evidence that they did not believe in divine men or individual resurrections. What was the event or force that changed their worldview virtually overnight not gradually but instantly?
The fact about the resurrection is unprecedented in history. It sprang immediately after the death of Jesus. It was neither an intellectual concept to be reached by years of debate in the Councils of early church or clever invention of ordinary fishermen from Galilee.
For me, the Resurrection is evidence of the saving power of God.
The Resurrection of Jesus Christ in the Gospels is as sure as it is true to us that the sun shall rise in the east in the morning and shall set in west in the evening.
It is this remarkable fact of history we celebrate today. As I know what we do with dead people. We bury them in the ground. But Christ broke the bonds of death and hell and rose victorious from the grave. I pray our lives be permeated by the presence and companionship of the risen Christ in such a way that we may love to tell the story:
Alleluia! Christ is Risen. He is Risen indeed. Alleluia!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.