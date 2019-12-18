Rich Lowry: Are homeless camps truly a constitutional right?

No, they were all sentenced to time served, with the exception of one of them who was twice sentenced to one additional day in jail. One of the plaintiffs who pleaded guilty paid a $25 fine.

Nonetheless, the 9th Circuit somehow invented constitutional warrant to declare Boise guilty of a grievous violation of the Bill of Rights. According to the 9th Circuit, such encampment laws now can’t be enforced so long as there are more homeless people than practically available shelter beds in any jurisdiction.

The ruling was a body blow to localities in the West where homelessness has been exploding. It’s not as though these places are heartless. Cities have been devoting significant resources to shelter and trying other tacks, including regional cooperation to homeless outreach teams.

But stopping the blight of encampments should be a lowest-common-denominator priority of public order and safety — one that the 9th Circuit has now made more difficult.