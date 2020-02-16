Rich Lowry: Bernie Sanders’ attraction and ascent are familiar internationally

Sound familiar? Sanders bears the closest resemblance to his equally-aged and disheveled ideological cousin from the United Kingdom, Jeremy Corbyn. Corbyn crashed the gates of the Labour Party as, essentially, an outsider.

He rose on the strength of a left-wing grassroots movement and won Labour’s leadership contest in 2015, thanks to newcomers who could vote in such a contest for the first time. An unlikely icon for younger voters, he drew enormous crowds and, unavoidably himself, had a distinctive charm for his supporters.

Like Sanders, he also had a history of sympathy for left-wing thugs, a hostility toward Western power, a motley collection of kooky allies and an utterly fantastical domestic program. After losing two elections, Corbyn is back in the dustbin of history, while Brother Sanders may be tracing his ascent on a larger scale.

A major commonality with the European experience is young voters who are disenchanted with the institutions of Western capitalism, worried about affording a house and paying off student debt. They have no experience with or attachment to old party localities, and are drawn to exhilaratingly radical and simple ideas.

If Sanders does indeed win the nomination, these kids who aren’t all right will be the shock troops of his revolution.