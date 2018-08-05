A voice crying in the wilderness is supposed to be ignored, not rewarded with accolades and growing influence.
Bernie Sanders is the prophet with honor in his own party. The former socialist gadfly is now the socialist trendsetter. At the moment, he has to be counted among the most successful ideological leaders in a generation in terms of moving the terms of the American political debate and putting previously discounted ideas on the agenda.
This doesn’t mean that he’ll be the next Democratic nominee for president, or even run. It doesn’t mean that his ideas are good (I personally consider them godawful). It does mean that when it comes to domestic policy on the left, it’s Bernie’s world, and the rest of the Democrats live in it.
Sanders was an irrelevance for a couple of decades in Congress. He ran for president to get a higher profile, and succeeded not merely in that, but in seriously challenging Hillary Clinton. He is now a pacesetter in the party, while she rues what might have been.
To be sure, much of this was inevitable. Whatever brake on the left Barack Obama represented was going to be released once he went home, especially if Democrats couldn’t hold the White House. The advent of President Donald Trump pressed the accelerator on the party’s radicalization.
In 2016, though, Sanders embodied the first real political expression of a post-Obama left that was disappointed by his alleged incrementalism and determined to move beyond it.
Sanders’ success represents a version of what has happened to center-left parties around the West, as they have collapsed or been eclipsed by new forces. The Democrats aren’t going anywhere, but Sanders is an interloper. Hillary Clinton is right when she complains that he’s “not even a Democrat.”
This doesn’t matter in the least to the Democrats in good standing who are vacuuming up Bernie’s ideas. You can hardly be a U.S. senator who hopes to run for president if you aren’t co-sponsoring pillars of the Sanders agenda such as “Medicare-for-all,” free college and the $15 minimum wage.
“Just a few short years ago,” Sanders crowed last year, “we were told that raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour was ‘radical.’” Indeed, he was told that, and for good reason. But he had five co-sponsors for a $15 bill in 2015 and has a majority of Senate Democrats now.
The Sanders policies are tangible and substantive (if misbegotten). Compare the period of Republican ferment when the party was out of power under Obama.
The tea party, for better or worse, didn’t have big, signature policy initiatives. Its candidates usually defined themselves by their tactical maximalism and their style, especially a contemptuous attitude toward the establishment. This is why it slid so easily into Trumpism.
Bernie’s own political future is cloudy. If he runs again, he won’t have Clinton as a foil, but numerous contenders who want to ape his substance as younger, less quirky, more polished candidates.
Significantly, Sanders is a laggard when it comes to identity politics, which is becoming even more important to Democrats in reaction to Trump. A 76-year-old male from the whitest state in the union, who has devoted his life to a rigorously class-based politics, can do his best to play along but will never be a natural.
The voters, in the Democratic primaries and the next presidential election, will obviously have a say, and they can upset expectations.
A few years ago, Paul Ryan developed a thorough, coherent approach to the debt that seemed to define the future of Republican policy, before Trump blew right through it. Few would have guessed it at the time, but events were about to make Pat Buchanan and Jeff Sessions look like the GOP prophets.
Who knows how it shakes out for Bernie Sanders two or three years from now? What we do know is that he’s out of the wilderness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Lowry "s the AC/DC, switchitter of so called "journalism"
He"s like Trump, doesn"t know which side to be on.
We"ve got Trump on the run ,he knows it , and Robert Mueller who,has a Bronze Star from Viet Nam, doesn"t play around.
The investigation has got him shakin" like a leaf and his thinskiness is showing big time.
With an administation that is the single most corrupt and criminal in the history of the U.S.A.,he will have a rude awakening, when the "axe" comes down.
Witness last night at Akron,OH., which is more RED than Moscow, Trump wasn"t even invited !!!, he basically crashed the rally, for his own promotion.
Of course he"s too stupid to realize that Akron is also Lebron James " hometown, who is no fan of the Orangetange and despising all Black athletes won"t help him,either.
You might say : The Times They Are A Changin".
Diane Black lost in Tennesee and oh yeah!!!, it IS time to take back our country.
one of Lowry's worst columns ever. He says, "The tea party, for better or worse, didn’t have big, signature policy initiatives." Their policy initiatives was obstruct Obama, racism and bigotry towards Obama, and anger at Obama. In other words just hate on top of more hate. That's policy enough for the tea party nut jobs who can barely put two complete sentences together. They attacked his citizenship, his religion, his family, even the color of his skin. Of course now they will try to deny all this but that is another lie. Bernie has got this country talking on how to make this country better for the average joe. Its a conversation this country needs and should continually have and work towards. Of course the tea party crowd just wants the top 1% to benefit from this economy hoping it trickles down to the rest of us. Trouble is they soon find it only trickles down as far as the 1 percenters kids and then stops. Have Trump's kids ever had a real job in their lives?
Gee Queeny, reread your description of how the tea party treated Odummy, insert Trump and add at least a dozen more things to attack him on and you’ve got hoe the libs treat Trump.
The lie that the top 1% don’t pay their fai share is liberal B.S. The article below from the Tax Foundation proves otherwise. Odummy, Hil Liar y, Bernie Sanders, etc, all claim income inequity and are all millionaires. Well over half of congress are millionaires. More lies from the left.
The top 1 percent of taxpayers pay more in federal income taxes than the bottom 90 percent. As you can see in the chart below, this is a stark change from the 1980s and early 1990s. But since the early 1980s, the share of taxes paid by the bottom 90 percent has steadily declined.
In 1980, the bottom 90 percent of taxpayers paid 50.72 percent of income taxes. In 2011 (the most recent year the data is available), the bottom 90 percent paid 31.74 percent of taxes. On the flip side, the top 1 percent paid 19.05 percent of taxes in 1980 and now pay 35.06 percent of taxes.
An interesting piece of information from the chart below is that after the 01/03 Bush tax cuts, often claimed to be a tax cut for the rich, the tax burden of the top 1 percent
actually increased significantly.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.