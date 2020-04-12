Rich Lowry: Blaming China and WHO isn't scapegoating

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

President Donald Trump slammed the World Health Organization at a news briefing last week and was immediately accused of scapegoating.

Peter Baker of The New York Times tweeted that "Trump has found a new villain for the coronavirus pandemic," and The Guardian newspaper described the president as "in an increasingly frantic effort to shift blame."

There's no doubt that Trump is inclined to shift blame when possible (and even when it isn't). He'll never take ownership of the testing debacle at the outset of our coronavirus response or admit it was wrong initially to minimize the virus.

Yet none of this detracts from the force of his critiques of China (although he blows hot and cold on that) and the WHO, which are at the center of this international catastrophe and must be held to account.

Without China's deceit and WHO's solicitude for Beijing, the outbreak might have been more limited, and the world at the very least would have had more time to react.

China committed unforgivable sins of commission, affirmatively lying about the outbreak and punishing doctors and disappearing journalists who told the truth, whereas the WHO committed sins of omission -- it lacked independence and courage at a moment of great consequence.