Rich Lowry: Dr. Anthony Fauci is not the villain

Since populist critics of the shutdowns don’t want to criticize Trump, let alone say that they think he blew one of the most consequential decisions of his presidency, they focus their ire on the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases instead.

In the attention-getting exchange between Rand Paul and Anthony Fauci at the Senate hearing, both were right.

Sen. Paul is obviously correct that we shouldn’t elevate one person as the authority to whom everyone submits, and Fauci was right that he’s a scientist who doesn’t even try to give advice on matters outside his ambit.

Part of the Right’s hostility to Fauci is an understandable reaction to progressives putting him on a pedestal. His views should be taken seriously, but they can’t be determinative.

The coronavirus crisis is a radically different phenomenon than, say, the Ebola outbreak because it implicates our entire society. What relative weight to give to the economy and public health — among many other weighty public policy questions — is way above Fauci’s pay grade.

This is what we elect presidents, governors and mayors to decide. It’s their responsibility to balance the competing considerations and if they are found wanting, they lose their jobs.