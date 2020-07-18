Rich Lowry: Joe Biden's shockingly adequate campaign

Biden hewed to this line when other candidates went the other way. It might seem obvious that endorsing Medicare for All, which involves yanking away the private health insurance of more than a 100 million Americans, is foolish and politically indefensible, but several candidates in the Democrat race did it anyway.

He’s steered clear of other pitfalls since locking up the nomination. He’s said he wouldn?t ban fracking. He didn’t endorse defunding the police. He defended the statues of America’s founders.

He’s indisputably slid left. This has been his MO his entire career — to stay smack in the middle of whatever is the consensus position of the Democratic Party at any given time. He’s running on the left-most platform of any Democratic nominee in a couple of generations, but has tried to soften the edges as much as possible.

As a general matter, nothing he’s said has made much of an impression one way or the other. His campaign knows that it benefits if the election is a referendum on Trump — and is acting accordingly. On the other ha nd, Trump should know that it hurts him if the election is a referendum on him — yet persists in making it one anyway.

Why should Biden try to take the mic from Trump if the president is using it to feud with Bubba Wallace and Dr. Anthony Fauci?