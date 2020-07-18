Rich Lowry: Joe Biden's shockingly adequate campaign
0 comments

Rich Lowry: Joe Biden's shockingly adequate campaign

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Biden campaign has been lucky most of all, but it’s also been smart, at least smart enough.

To go, as Joe Biden did, from left for dead to sweeping to the nomination and quickly thereafter emerging as the favorite in November is a run of success that would be the envy of any national politician.

It’s easy to consider this a mere accident given the weakness of Biden’s opponents, first a socialist in the Democratic primaries who had a ceiling on his support and now an incumbent president whose ratings have sagged.

The Biden team certainly isn’t going to rewrite any campaign playbooks or dazzle anyone with its brilliance, but it has avoided serious mistakes and demonstrated an understanding of the basic political terrain and its candidate’s strengths.

It hasn’t asked Biden to do anything out of his comfort zone or beyond his capabilities and has been content for President Donald Trump to dominate all the attention, so long as Trump is not advancing his cause, and often setting it back, with all the airtime and headlines.

Above all, the campaign has avoided the most politically perilous ideological excesses throughout. This has required some discipline, given how influential woke Twitter is on the left.

Biden’s theory of the Democratic Party, even if it seemed doubtful at the outset, proved correct — that the center of gravity of the party was still with, as he put it, Obama-Biden Democrats rather than with the avowed socialists and social justice warriors.

Biden hewed to this line when other candidates went the other way. It might seem obvious that endorsing Medicare for All, which involves yanking away the private health insurance of more than a 100 million Americans, is foolish and politically indefensible, but several candidates in the Democrat race did it anyway.

He’s steered clear of other pitfalls since locking up the nomination. He’s said he wouldn?t ban fracking. He didn’t endorse defunding the police. He defended the statues of America’s founders.

He’s indisputably slid left. This has been his MO his entire career — to stay smack in the middle of whatever is the consensus position of the Democratic Party at any given time. He’s running on the left-most platform of any Democratic nominee in a couple of generations, but has tried to soften the edges as much as possible.

As a general matter, nothing he’s said has made much of an impression one way or the other. His campaign knows that it benefits if the election is a referendum on Trump — and is acting accordingly. On the other ha nd, Trump should know that it hurts him if the election is a referendum on him — yet persists in making it one anyway.

Why should Biden try to take the mic from Trump if the president is using it to feud with Bubba Wallace and Dr. Anthony Fauci?

Not only do these diversions do nothing to dent Biden, they serve to validate the former vice president?s case that the country needs a return to normalcy.

Still, nothing is decided in July. Events took a hand earlier this year in turning a political tail wind for Trump into a stiff head wind. Something unforeseeable could change the dynamic yet again, and better economic conditions could improve the overall atmosphere.

Biden’s record and agenda give Trump targets to shoot at, and he should obviously take every opportunity to make the election, to the extent he can, about the radicalism of the Democratic Party.

Finally, there’s the fact that Biden is an unsteady performer at best. The strictures around COVID-19 have relieved him of the rigors of the typical presidential campaign, but he’s going to have to emerge to participate in a debate or debates in the fall, and no one can rule out some catastrophic failure.

So, Trump can’t be counted out. But the Biden campaign is canny enough that it isn’t going to make it easy for him.

Rich Lowry mug

Rich Lowry

Rich Lowry is on Twitter @RichLowry.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Study shows rise in racial bias
Columnists

Commentary: Study shows rise in racial bias

My son, who is nearly 17 years old and Black, is afraid to go outside. "Mom, I am a Black guy wearing a mask in Oakland," he told me. "I am going to be killed." Even before the COVID-19 outbreak, my 19-year-old daughter was afraid to ride the Bay Area Rapid Transit system. "Mom," she explained, "they kill Black girls on BART." She was referring to the July 2018 murder of Nia Wilson, an ...

Commentary: Chief Justice Roberts delivers a deft and nearly unanimous rebuke to Trump's bid to be above the law
Columnists

Commentary: Chief Justice Roberts delivers a deft and nearly unanimous rebuke to Trump's bid to be above the law

The dual opinions that the Supreme Court issued Thursday concerning the release of President Donald Trump's financial records amount to a sound defeat for the White House's claims for aggrandized executive power. The court refused to break new ground to alter the constitutional power of the executive branch or the balance between it and Congress. Along the way, Chief Justice John G. Roberts ...

+2
Commentary: Amend the promise, Joe: Biden needs a running mate with knowledge and experience, not a gimmick
Columnists

Commentary: Amend the promise, Joe: Biden needs a running mate with knowledge and experience, not a gimmick

We are four months away from what is shaping up to be a very strange presidential election - the strangest in many of our lifetimes. Americans will vote in an atmosphere of deep and bitter division. We are at each other's throats in a way we have not been since the 1960s. In some ways it may be worse than the 1960s. We will also hold this election in the context of a pandemic and parallel to a ...

Commentary: Gov. Cuomo's cringeworthy COVID victory lap
Columnists

Commentary: Gov. Cuomo's cringeworthy COVID victory lap

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, no stranger to producing embarrassing political posters, has done it again, this time saluting his own leadership and the achievements of New York in the coronavirus crisis. If New Yorkers could die from cringing, its chief executive would've caused a new public health crisis. It is true that Cuomo has done many of the right things over the past four months, and ...

Editorial: Trump's shameful Stone clemency
Columnists

Editorial: Trump's shameful Stone clemency

Roger Stone has a tattoo of Richard Nixon on his back. But it's the current president, Donald Trump, who had Stone's back when on Friday he granted a commutation of the 40-month sentence his friend was facing for lying during the Russian investigation. In doing so Trump turned his back on the justice system and, ultimately, the American people by shamelessly shielding Stone, a felon convicted ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News