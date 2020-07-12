Rich Lowry: Mark Zuckerberg is right

This was a stupid, inflammatory and unpresidential thing to say, but it wasn't an incitement to violence. In keeping the post up, Facebook wanted people to draw their own conclusions; it wasn't an endorsement, but an invitation to debate -- exactly what the activists want to curtail.

They have pursued two lines of attack. One has been to get companies to stop advertising with Facebook, and many have been only too eager to lend their names to a trendy campaign of intimidation.

The other has been to associate Facebook with the words "racism" and "hate" as much as possible to create the slanderous misimpression that Facebook makes its money off the posts of neo-Nazis rather than ordinary people who find it, for better or worse, a useful platform.

I've been harshly critical of Facebook over the years, but on this it is right. The public is served by a robust debate online, where people can decide for themselves the merits of what Trump or Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says.

The stakes are especially high in this fight.

Facebook is an institution too big to cancel. Despite all the corporate names associated with it, the advertising boycott is a mere flesh wound in terms of the company's revenue.

If Zuckerberg can nonetheless be browbeaten out of his well-considered support for a free speech-centric approach to his platform, it will be a particularly portentous omen in a period of our national life full of them.

