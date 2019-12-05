Rich Lowry: Our faltering social vitality

As demographer Lyman Stone points out, the fertility rate for married women has basically held up over the past decade, even as the overall fertility rate has declined. This is because the share of women who are married has been falling.

The survey data tends to show that women still want kids, he notes, in fact perhaps more children than before. But later-in-life childbearing is inherently more difficult, and student debt, high housing costs and intense parental investment in children make having kids more burdensome (or at least feel that way).

While we now have fewer births, the death rate is increasing. A new study published in JAMA notes that after stalling out in 2010, life expectancy in the country has been declining since 2014, down from 78.9 years to 78.6 in 2017. The U.S. has been losing ground to other countries in life expectancy since the 1980s. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, it now has the lowest life expectancy among comparable advanced nations.

The decline isn’t hitting older Americans, who are still making improvements, but is cutting down people in the prime of their life, ages 25-64. “The odds,” Lyman Stone writes, “that a 32-year-old will die in a given year rose by almost 25 percent between 2012-14 and 2015-17. American adulthood has suddenly become more lethal than it has been in decades.”