Rich Lowry: The unhistoric impeachment

It hasn’t generated any momentum in public opinion since Nancy Pelosi announced the inquiry, instead settling into an evenly split stalemate utterly characteristic of the partisanship or our era.

Democrats are genuinely outraged by Trump’s conduct in the Ukraine affair, which is indeed indefensible, yet the focus on Ukraine still feels pretextual.

Many Democrats have long wanted to impeach him and latched onto Ukraine because it offered the possibility of a quick and easy investigation and vote. It is not an unexpected turn in our politics, rather the inexorable working out of the hostile reaction to Trump beginning immediately after his election.

It is telling that even Democratic presidential candidates aren’t particularly invested in impeachment.

They pay it lip service but don’t talk about it very much on the campaign trail, even though they are all to a man and a woman excoriating about Trump. They all understand that he isn’t getting removed from office short of one of them actually defeating him in next year’s election.

Pelosi, too, knows the score, which is why she unveiled articles of impeachment nearly simultaneously with the announcement of a deal to pass the successor to NAFTA, the USMCA. These two acts are, to put it mildly, in tension.