Rich Lowry: The victim president

That said, with the exception of, most notably, Andrew Johnson, who openly raged against his partisan enemies, the presidential mode is to try to keep feelings of persecution under wraps. But not Trump, who unashamedly airs these feelings and uses them as a weapon.

This has been his practice his entire adult life, and it has worked for him.

He has lobbied to be considered wealthier by the keepers of lists of wealthy people; scratched and clawed for more media coverage; and sought to outlast and wear down anyone in a dispute, unwilling to be, as he sees it, cheated of money, attention or glory.

As he put it in an interview early in the Republican nominating contest in 2015, "I do whine because I want to win and I'm not happy about not winning and I am a whiner and I keep whining and whining until I win."

One of his favorite words is "unfair."

Part of the strength of Trump's bond with his base is that his voters feel sneered at and attacked, and so identify with his plaints.

Trump also gains credence for his aggrieved view of the world by the constant overreach of his opponents. Just because someone always thinks he's being treated unfairly doesn't mean that he isn't, indeed, being treated unfairly.