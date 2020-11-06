Rich Lowry: Trump's voters were there for him

Trump’s voters were still there for him — in fact, more so than ever. His tack of doubling down on his base wasn’t quite as insane as we were always told by commentators. His strong close proved his power as a campaigner, with his signature madcap rallies serving as effective organizing and messaging vehicles.

This is not to deny that Trump’s own failings helped sink him. There are a thousand pitfalls he could have avoided if he weren’t so self-involved and undisciplined. No single one of them made the difference, but cumulatively they blighted his presidency and made him radioactive in the suburbs.

No one should want to repeat them, and the party should never again get behind such a flawed personal figure.

Nevertheless, Trump points to a viable GOP future even if he comes up short. He posted startling gains among Latino voters. This shows it’s possible to imagine a working-class-oriented Republican Party that isn’t a demographic dead end, but genuinely crosses racial lines, even if this potential is still inchoate.