Rich Lowry: Twitter deranged our politics

Now that this avenue is foreclosed to him, he’s less of a presence, even as the political world continues to be obsessed with him (in particular, the manner of his exit from office).

It’s not exactly a slow news environment. Yet, without Trump’s tweets stirring the pot at all times of the day, the nation’s political debate feels a little less fevered.

Twitter is Exhibit A for Marshall McLuhan’s axiom that the medium is the message. There is plenty of worthy news coverage and real-time commentary on Twitter. But that’s not where the emotional center of gravity is, as one would expect of a platform built for instantaneous, unfiltered reactions.

It’s this aspect of Twitter that perfectly matched the president’s proclivities. He found a natural home in an environment that encourages, and often rewards, snap judgements, insults, soon-to-be-forgotten pronouncements, grotesque oversimplifications and the spread of false or dubious information.

Trump wasn’t careful about what he said anywhere, but he reserved his most lurid and poisonous communications for Twitter. It was the place easiest for him to, for instance, absurdly accuse Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough of murder or insult the looks of his alleged paramour Stormy Daniels.