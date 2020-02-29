Rich Lowry: White House shouldn't downplay coronavirus

The coronavirus is not a modern-day plague. Many people infected will experience only mild symptoms, and it’s not as deadly as SARS or Middle East respiratory syndrome.

Yet, it is not a creation of the fake news, either.

It has hobbled the economy and everyday life in one of the most important countries in the world, China, and is shutting down towns in Italy. There are now more new cases outside of China than inside it. The virus has killed nearly 3,000 people.

If it gets loose in the United States, there could well be a panic that in itself would be damaging to the social fabric and the economy.

Maybe none of this comes to pass, but it’s better to be overly prepared and vigilant than play to catch up.

Besides, the political valence of the coronavirus crisis should be favorable to Trump’s worldview. It demonstrates a downside of globalization and shows the importance of borders. It is an object lesson in our overdependence on a China that is dictatorial, dishonest and poorly governed.

The president shouldn’t shrug off the threat in the hopes of talking up the stock market. If his team responds effectively, the Dow will take care of itself.

Rich Lowry is on Twitter @RichLowry.

