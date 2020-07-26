Richard Frost: We must believe in science and scientists

This war on science has been happening since the church persecuted Galileo in the early 1600s when he maintained that the Sun, not the Earth, was the center of our solar system.

Now we are amazed at the ignorance of the church that silenced Galileo, then persecuted him for speaking out about his scientific findings -- for speaking the truth.

During the current coronavirus pandemic, this war on science has been evident. The administration often disagrees with the recommendations for combating COVID-19 from world-renowned epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the administration tried to downplay the warning of many scientists, as well as the alarms from other countries that were in the midst of the spreading coronavirus. The government did little to prepare the country for the huge tidal wave of trouble that was approaching.

Who knows how many lives could have been saved if leaders in Washington would have effectively informed our citizens and mobilized the medical community to fight the pandemic.

Yes, climate change is an inconvenient truth, but it is the truth. Now, in the 21st century, we are making the same mistakes by disregarding science and scientists.