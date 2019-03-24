The media are not reporting the killings of Christians around the world. Many Christians are killed for their faith. Just to give a couple examples, in Nigeria many were were murdered during the past few weeks.
On Jan. 27, terrorists bombed a Roman Catholic church in the Philippines, killing people and injuring others and this was not reported by the news in the United States.
God loves us all and sent His son Jesus for us. The people deserve to hear what is going on.
Richard Haling, West Salem
