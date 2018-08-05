“Why do we always have to visit family? Why can’t we go to Disney World like normal people?”
Our kids would ask some version of this question every summer as we made the long drive to our annual vacation destination.
Now that our kids are grown and our vacation preparations are much simpler, I find myself asking my wife, Cindi, a similar question: “Why do we have to visit family? Why can’t we go walleye fishing in Canada?”
The answer, however, is still the same: “Because family is important.”
For nine summers, before we had children, Cindi and I were in the vacation business.
We ran a miniature golf course at the base of Pikes Peak in Manitou Springs, Colorado. Every year we would see the same families stop by, farmers from Kansas or Nebraska, spending time with us for the one week they could get away from the farm each year.
They played mini golf because it was something they could all do together, three, sometimes four, generations, octogenarians vying with five year olds for low score on the wagon wheel hole.
In many ways, the challenges presented by vacation were considerably easier 20 years ago. Then, it was just a matter of getting away from the daily distractions of work and household and getting to a place where people could spend time together. That meant, among other things, avoiding places like Disney World, which promised to substitute for daily life another set of distractions, placing the focus on the spectacle of things rather than conversation with one another.
Plato, in The Republic, proposed banning the poets from the ideal city. Critics have ridiculed him about this claim ever since. Yet, he had an important point, which is more relevant today than ever. He recognized that the greatest obstacle to the development of an ethical sensibility is spectacle.
The virtues we want to cultivate in children—generosity, kindness, courage, friendship, justice, wisdom—are hard to depict in an entertaining fashion. Such traits need to be modeled and mentored, not just depicted.
When I talk to college students engaged in service projects about the people who had the most influence in their lives, they typically name a parent, grandparent, aunt or uncle.
The character trait they most often identify with that influential person is generosity, expressed in a number of ways: “sharing,” “giving,” “always willing to help,” “always ready to spend time.”
The key is spending time.
Today, advances in technology have made interaction with things instead of people the norm. One no longer has to travel to a faraway destination to be entertained by robots. The challenge instead is to get away from the tyranny of smart phones and the Internet. We take Disney World with us wherever we go.
Sherry Turkle, author of “Alone Together: Why We Expect More from Technology and Less from Each Other,” notes that, as we mature, “we learn that to sustain realistic relationships, one must accept others in their complexity. When we imagine a robot as a true companion, there is no need to do any of this work.”
Spending time with others, especially with extended family, is demanding. It is also rewarding, though the rewards are often seen only in hindsight.
Earlier this summer, while vacationing with family in northern Minnesota, my brother and I were getting the boat ready. We had just arrived at the lake, which we had never fished before, and planned to scout locations for walleyes. Our sister called down to the dock: Could we take Weston (our six-year-old great-nephew) along?
We loaded up Weston with his life jacket and his Snoopy rod and reel. It was the middle of the day, the fish were not biting, and Weston was soon bored. We were spending a lot of time talking, not much catching. “Are you ready to head back?” I asked Weston. He nodded.
That evening by the campfire, after the kids were put to bed, my sister said, “You guys made Weston’s day. He can’t stop talking about how he got to go ‘big boy’ fishing with his uncles.”
Emerson remarked in his essay “Experience” that “it takes a good deal of time to eat or to sleep, or to earn a hundred dollars, and a very little time to entertain a hope and an insight which becomes the light of our life.”
I don’t know whether fishing will become the light of Weston’s life. Perhaps, like Water Rat in “The Wind in the Willows,” he will just like “messing about in boats.” But whatever enthusiasms he develops in life, I hope they will include spending time with family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.