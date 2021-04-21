Richard Kyte: Caring for others is a burden and a blessing

But technology does not give us more control over our inner world; in fact, it diminishes it. And that leads to less tolerance of the way things are and less patience when things do not turn out the way we expect. The frustration is particularly evident when we are up against the severest limits to the power and freedom technology promises: old age, illness and death.

Immanuel Kant wrote of a dove that dreamed how much faster it could fly if only resistance from the air did not slow it down. In the same way, we often imagine how much better life might be if only we were free from all worries and cares, if no obligations to others impeded our pursuits.

That is a fantasy to be entertained at times, but in the end it is foolishness. Living a life without limits is no more possible than flying without air. It is by working within those limits — with all the love and creativity and humor and grace we can manage — that we succeed in making meaning out of our lives.

We can’t always have a pleasant life. But we can have a meaningful life, because what makes a life meaningful is very different from what makes a life pleasant.