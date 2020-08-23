Richard Kyte: Celebrating the colonel's life well lived

As I continued to read through his columns, I gleaned a great deal of information about “the Colonel:” that he served as postmaster, town clerk and school board member, that he kept a store of dandelion wine in the cellar (“for medicinal purposes”), that he stayed well-informed about state, national and even international politics, that he passionately loved his family and his community.

On the way home from Bismarck, I took a side trip to Melville. Today it is no more than a wide spot in the road, with two occupied houses and a few abandoned buildings. The only remaining road is a two-track dirt lane ending in a cornfield.

When my great-grandfather died at the age of 92, he had no inheritance to pass on to his children, and the town to which he had given so much of his life was well on its way to extinction.

Still, I cannot help but think his legacy — like that of countless people who have lived and died and been forgotten — is profound. It is the legacy of those whose concern for the common good touches all those around them and whose spirit lives on beneath the surface of our lives.

What better legacy can one leave than a life spent aspiring not to greatness but to simple everyday goodness, caring passionately about — and paying close attention to — one’s family, one’s community and one’s country?

Richard Kyte is director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University. He also is a community member of the La Crosse Tribune editorial board.

