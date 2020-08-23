Richard Kyte: Celebrating the colonel's life well lived

Earlier this year, looking through some family records, I came across my great-grandfather’s obituary. He died the year before I was born, and since he was mentioned only occasionally in a few well-worn family anecdotes, I knew little about him.
I was surprised to discover that he had written a weekly column for the Foster County Independent, a newspaper published in Carrington, North Dakota.
With a little research I learned that copies were preserved on microfilm in the archives of the state historical society. The only problem was, the archives were closed due to the pandemic.
Consulting some genealogical websites, I was able to piece together a bit of information about this mysterious ancestor.
Born in New Jersey in 1867, he moved to Melville, North Dakota, in 1906 after the death of his wife. He remarried, had five children, and lived there for the subsequent five decades.
In those years, Melville was prosperous, regarded by some as “the best small town in North Dakota.”
By 1910, it had three grain elevators, a couple of livery stables, a town hall, a school, a church, two hotels, a creamery and a pool hall.
A few years later a prairie fire destroyed many of its buildings, and a new railroad branch cut it off from major trade routes. The Great Depression speeded a decline from which the town never recovered.
In midsummer, when the North Dakota state archives had reopened, I was finally able to drive to Bismarck to learn more.
Opening up a drawer labeled “Foster County Independent,” I picked up a microfilm roll, loaded it into the reader, and soon came across a heading from the Aug. 4, 1938, edition: “Colonel Kyte’s Comment: Melville News, Week by Week, from the pen of the Colonel, C. L. Kyte.”
I spent the next two days collecting more than 200 columns from 1935 to 1941 but discovering neither the first nor the last in the series.
Reading those columns, I learned a great deal about small-town life during the depression era.
I read about droughts that devastated crops, snowstorms that closed the only road through town for weeks at a time, the centrality of gardening, the love of storytelling, the variety of practical jokes played on neighbors, and inventive jackrabbit recipes for days when all other food was scarce.
I read about the “Fixit Club,” a group of men who met nightly to play pinochle, discuss politics and “drink a glass of three point two,” and about the women who hosted a never-ending procession of dinner guests throughout the year.
I also learned that despite the severe and unpredictable circumstances of life in those times — collective poverty, fire, drought, hunger, sickness and injury — many things haven’t changed all.
Consider these passages from “the Colonel” dated Aug. 29, 1940, during the lead-up to that year’s presidential election.
On the dubious effect of political speeches:
“After careful reading of Wilkie’s acceptance speech, I have come to the conclusion that Roosevelt should pay him to make a few more, as it is about the best advertisement he could get.”
On the accuracy of polls:
“Dr. Gallup is again electing a president in August. According to him, Wilkie will receive 304 electoral votes with only 266 being necessary to win. In looking back over his August election of 1936, he gave Landon 276 electoral votes and Roosevelt 255, but in the actual election Landon received just 8 votes. It would seem that these dog-days polls are nothing to get excited about.”
On divisiveness:
“One of the traits of human nature is the habit of criticizing others. Nearly every individual can find some fault with friends or relatives. It is an art that is easy to acquire. What most of us find difficult is the art of finding good in others. Everybody has some good qualities, regardless of their faults, and it might be better all around if we attempted to find virtues instead of faults. Human nature being what it is, there is a natural tendency to over-estimate our own virtues and to completely lose sight of the virtues of others.”
As I continued to read through his columns, I gleaned a great deal of information about “the Colonel:” that he served as postmaster, town clerk and school board member, that he kept a store of dandelion wine in the cellar (“for medicinal purposes”), that he stayed well-informed about state, national and even international politics, that he passionately loved his family and his community.
On the way home from Bismarck, I took a side trip to Melville. Today it is no more than a wide spot in the road, with two occupied houses and a few abandoned buildings. The only remaining road is a two-track dirt lane ending in a cornfield.
When my great-grandfather died at the age of 92, he had no inheritance to pass on to his children, and the town to which he had given so much of his life was well on its way to extinction.
Still, I cannot help but think his legacy — like that of countless people who have lived and died and been forgotten — is profound. It is the legacy of those whose concern for the common good touches all those around them and whose spirit lives on beneath the surface of our lives.
What better legacy can one leave than a life spent aspiring not to greatness but to simple everyday goodness, caring passionately about — and paying close attention to — one’s family, one’s community and one’s country?
Richard Kyte is director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University. He also is a community member of the La Crosse Tribune editorial board.
