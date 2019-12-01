Richard Kyte: Choose the path to a better future

Principles must be defended, so there is an expectation that they be consistent with one another and with the policies and behaviors of those who hold them. But attitudes are often unacknowledged, implicitly expressed rather than consciously adopted.

Nevertheless, commitment to attitudes often runs deeper than commitment to principles. Challenge my principles and you challenge an idea I hold; challenge my attitudes and you challenge me.

It is tempting to think that pointing out the errors and inconsistencies of those on the other side is enough, that it can help turn the political tide of endless frustration. But that is a trap. Blaming individuals and then generalizing from that blame is not a path to improving society. It is itself the biggest problem.

We do not need more voices telling us who to blame. What we need is trust.

There is plenty of empirical evidence that organizations in which members trust one another are happier, more productive, and less susceptible to corruption. The same is true of communities.

School districts measuring high in relational trust show improvements in educational outcomes year after year. Schools districts that measure low in relational trust show steady decline. And that is regardless of spending, teacher-student ratio, or curriculum.