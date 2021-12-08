Richard Kyte: Classic Christmas film offers important life lessons

I watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” each year. And each year it seems wiser, deeper, more prophetic.

Fans of the movie will recognize the description of George Bailey, the character played by James Stewart in Frank Capra’s masterpiece:

A young man grows up in a small town. He dreams of traveling the world and accomplishing great things. But the dreams he nourished in childhood are frustrated by circumstances he does not control. As the oldest son, he feels obligated to provide for the family when his father can no longer do so. Eventually, he gets married and has children of his own. At every turn, he puts responsibilities ahead of his dreams. When the business to which he has dedicated his life fails, he falls into despair.

When I watched the movie again this week, I realized for the first time that it is also my father’s story. Except my father never came to the realization life really is “wonderful.” He had no angel to show him how much worse things could have been without his sacrifices. There was no happy ending for him.

There is a great deal of talk these days about “toxic masculinity” and “male privilege.” Yet one could argue that most men over the decades have not been guilty of too much bad behavior but by too much good. They quietly embrace longstanding social expectations that place being a protector and a provider above all else.

For some men, these expectations work out fine. Some, like Mr. Potter, rise above their peers in the competitive world of business and finance to positions of considerable power and influence. Others, like Harry Bailey, thrive in military careers and return home as heroes. But for every Mr. Potter, for every Harry Bailey, there are dozens of men like George, men who are slowly ground down by the daily demands of unrelenting obligation, by crushing debt, by the emotional detachment that is the price one pays for denying one’s dreams.

When I watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” today and see George Bailey standing at the bridge looking at the dark waters below, I think of the epidemic of suicides among men in the United States, nearly 30 per 100,000 for men age 45 to 64.

In our contemporary discourse about social problems there are too many blithe pronouncements regarding which groups are oppressed and which are oppressors. There is too little reflection on just how difficult life can be for anyone and everyone and the deep extent of our mutual dependency.

My own father’s death remains a mystery. He became increasingly isolated in his final years. He quit wearing his hearing aids and often refused to answer the phone. If he did answer, he complained about not being able to hear anything and would hang up after a few frustrating minutes of shouting into the receiver. When he did not pick up his newspapers for several days, a neighbor stopped by and found him lying on the kitchen floor.

It was a brutal and lonely death, made even worse by the knowledge that he believed himself to be a failure.

I asked him once, in a rare moment of intimate conversation, if he realized how much people in the family respected him. He shook his head, stood up and walked out of the room.

How difficult it is for some to hear about their own goodness. Their internal voice is a constant refrain of self-criticism. Words of encouragement do not pass through the refrain.

When the philosopher Henry David Thoreau observed that “the mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation,” he had in mind men like my father whose emotional detachment runs so deep they become isolated in their silence. “What is called resignation is confirmed desperation. From the desperate city you go into the desperate country. … A stereotyped but unconscious despair is concealed even under what are called the games and amusements of mankind.”

There is somebody in your circle of influence today who is standing on a bridge looking down at the dark waters. They speak to you with a smile, but at the same time are listening to an internal voice telling them their life has been a waste.

The brilliance of Capra’s film comes in the scene where George’s thoughts of suicide are interrupted by hearing another man’s shouts for help. Without a moment’s hesitation, he jumps into the river to save a drowning man. And that’s what saves George. Even in the lowest moments of despair, his sense of responsibility runs even deeper. He does not value his own life, but he will not stand by while another needs help.

Even when words fail, there is always practical encouragement. If loneliness is the feeling you have nothing to offer, the way out of loneliness comes not from being helped but by helping, from being genuinely needed.

I thought I could help my father by talking to him, by doing things for him. That’s not what he needed. He needed to be useful again. He needed to be needed.

It is in giving that we receive, and it is in receiving that we give.

Richard Kyte is director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis., and co-host of “The Ethical Life” podcast.

