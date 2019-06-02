Does anyone ever remember the words a pastor says at their wedding ceremony?
I don’t mean the “I now pronounce you ...” bit. Those words certainly are memorable, if only because of the accompanying emotions of joy, fear, anticipation and anxiety. I mean the words in the sermon where the pastor typically goes on about “clanging cymbals” and “hearts joined in love,” and stuff like that. Does anyone ever remember those words?
I remember them only because our pastor was such an unconventional rogue. He urged Cindi and me not to let our marriage close in upon itself, but always to keep the doors of our home open to others. “Otherwise,” he warned, “your marriage will become a smelly thing in the nostrils of the Lord.” Who could forget that metaphor?
It was with those words in mind that three years ago, when the Family & Children’s Center began the Host Homes Program for homeless youth, Cindi and I signed up to be volunteers. Our youngest son had graduated from high school, we were empty nesters with a spare bedroom, and we wanted to avoid becoming one of those couples who have nothing to talk about but the weather and the regularity of their bowel movements.
The Host Homes Program was created in response to the growing problem of teen homelessness. In the La Crosse School District, about 200 teens experience homelessness at some point during the year. Nationwide, the total is more than half a million youths, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness. Those youths are highly likely to experience depression, exhibit symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, and many of them — an estimated 75% — eventually drop out of school.
So, there is a great need.
The problem is, the Family & Children’s Center can’t get enough people to sign up to be host families. And this is a crucial time of year for many teens, because school is ending, and the one refuge they have, the one sanctuary in their day where they can get a meal, and sanity, and a respite from the chaos, is closing for the summer.
I understand why volunteers are reluctant to sign up for the Host Homes Program. Taking a stranger into one’s home is an inconvenience. Yet it usually turns out to be less of an inconvenience than one imagines.
Plus, there are bonuses.
First, there is the wonderful gift of actually being helpful to somebody. This should not be underestimated.
Most undeveloped countries hold up hospitality — taking care of the stranger — as a primary virtue. But the modern welfare state turns hospitality into a commercial transaction.
That is because we have institutions, systems and agencies in place to meet the most desperate needs, and we have a flourishing economy with hotels, restaurants and convenience stores to meet the needs of the traveler. The result is that the more advanced a society becomes, the fewer opportunities one has to be really helpful to others outside of one’s job or family. And being helpful is the chief source of meaning in life.
The second bonus is growth.
As a local grocer is fond of saying, “You are either green and growing or ripe and rotting.” As one gets older, and especially once the children are out of the house and on their own, it is easy for life to become routine and predictable. When that happens, rot sets in.
The only way to cure that is to grow, and growth always comes in the form of inconvenience. Growing is hard work; rotting is easy.
The third bonus is love.
Love takes many forms. And if one does not take care, it is easy for love to become directed inward and downward, toward oneself and one’s possessions, rather than upward and outward, toward the good and others. One cannot just decide to love others; it is not just an attitude. It takes real time and effort. One must go out and find others to care about and ways to care about them. But it is a good investment. In fact, it is the only investment that doesn’t go to zero in the end.
The Shakers had a custom of leaving their doors open, so that any traveler passing by could come into their homes if he or she wished. They did this out of the conviction that the Spirit would soon make it clear to both guest and host whether they were suited to one another’s company.
The Shakers, I assume, had exceptionally sweet smelling homes.
