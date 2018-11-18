“Daylight in the swamp!” my dad announced. The clock said 3 a.m., but I did not need any urging to get out of bed. I had been awake most of the night; 12 years old and eager to go deer hunting for the first time.
My hunting clothes were all hand-me-downs: rubber boots two sizes too big; a tattered “red” hunting coat, long ago faded to dull pink; an orange hat with furry earflaps that snapped under the chin; a pair of brown jersey gloves that welcomed the icy wind.
We piled into a Chevy station wagon and headed north to Blackduck, where we met up with other family members. A quick huddle to go over where everyone would be — Emmet at the fence post down the road, Carolyn by the stand of jack pines, Dad on the big hill, Jim by the downed tree in the meadow — then we all set out in the dark.
I had no idea where we were or what direction we were headed. Arriving at a clearing in the woods, my dad said: “You stand here. I’ll come back to get you in a couple hours. Don’t shoot unless you’re sure it’s a deer.”
So I stood. And stood. And stood.
I cradled a lever-action Winchester in the crook of an arm, my fingers so numb I could not have pulled the trigger even if I saw a deer. But that didn’t matter. I saw red squirrels, a grouse, a porcupine and chickadees, but no deer. Maybe I should have tried standing still, but I was too cold.
That evening we sat huddled around a wood stove in the cabin and talked over the day’s events. While I warmed my fingers and toes, Jim mapped out a strategy for the morning. Emmett shared a story about the Rock Lake buck, the one that years ago had followed him back to the hunting shack at night and watched through the windows while he and his buddies played cards. I’d heard the story a hundred times. It kept getting better.
The year I graduated from high school, 600,000 hunters shot just under 140,000 deer in Wisconsin. The same number of hunters today harvest twice as many deer. We have more seasons and more technology. We have compound bows, crossbows, and muzzleloaders. We have inexpensive bolt-action rifles that will reliably shoot a 1-inch group at 100 yards. We have mapping technology on our computers, portable tree stands and trail cameras. We have optics that can pick out the spots on a ladybug at 200 paces.
All this technology does not make hunting easy, but it makes it different. It changes our expectations, and it changes the ways we hunt. Hunters are less dependent on one another to be successful. Generations of hunters are growing up without ever having experienced a “drive.”
This season I was hunting with my brother in northern Minnesota, not too far from where I grew up. After a disappointing opening day, I decided to try a new area Sunday afternoon. Using Google Maps, I identified a narrow passage deer would have to use to get from one section of dense forest to another. A stand of red pines across a clearing would offer effective cover. I had my spot.
I hiked in carrying a folding stool, a scoped rifle and a thermos of coffee. I was wearing a Gore-Tex jacket, waterproof boots and had a couple hand warmers in my pockets. An app on my smartphone guided me to within a few feet of the pines. I placed the stool under some low hanging boughs and settled into the shadows, shielded from the wind and sleet. Despite the weather, I was dry, warm, and comfortable.
A half hour later an 8-point buck walked into view, his head low, sniffing the ground, just where I had anticipated, about 200 yards across the clearing. I flipped up the lens caps on the scope and slowed my breathing.
It was, by some measures, my most successful deer hunt. The deer itself was not exceptional, but I had taken it on public land, without assistance, in a part of the country where mature bucks are hard to find. The deer had behaved exactly as I anticipated, and I hadn’t messed anything up.
So why didn’t I feel good about it?
What has happened to deer hunting over the past half-century mirrors larger trends in society. Advances in technology have made us more efficient. We have greater freedom and more power. We can do just about everything better, faster, and with less reliance on other people.
And that’s the problem. When we overcome obstacles through enhanced efficiency and convenience, we are more likely to get what we want. We are also less likely to find joy in the accomplishment.
In one of Gordon MacQuarrie’s hunting stories, he recounts how his father-in-law, the self-proclaimed President of the Old Duck Hunter’s Association, fell asleep on his deer stand. He wore too many clothes, got comfortable and a big buck walked right under his nose while he snoozed. The following day he took nothing but an old brown mackinaw to keep him warm. MacQuarrie heard a single shot. Walking up the hill, he found Mister President, standing over a deer, shivering in the cold.
“You got to suffer first,” he said.
That is just the way of things. Pleasure and pain are joined together. You can’t have one without the other.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.