Richard Kyte: Do you know what's in your drinking water?

If you get your water from one of the nation’s 150,000 EPA-regulated water systems, you most likely have access to annual water testing data. But even if you have seen the report, you may not understand what the data means.

If you are in 1 of 13 million households getting water from a private well, you must have the water tested yourself. Depending on who you hire to do the testing, you might know a bit more or a bit less than residents using water supplied by a city. Chances are, you do not conduct annual tests.

If you drink bottled water from a company that uses reverse osmosis to purify its water, you can be fairly confident that it does not contain toxic substances. But most bottled water — often marketed as “spring water” — comes from straight from a tap. In addition, the plastic bottle itself may be a source of contamination, especially if exposed to sunlight or heat.

When you look at a water report you will see a list of familiar substances like arsenic, lead and nitrates. You also will see less familiar compounds, such as tetrachloroethylene, haloacetic acids and dibromochloromethane. For each substance listed, the report will state the highest level allowed by the EPA or state agency and the level found in the most recent test. Generally, public water systems do a good job of keeping contaminants within allowable limits.