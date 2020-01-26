Richard Kyte: Don't take any wooden nickels

When he was in his thirties he suffered a stroke, and it took him a long time to recover the ability to speak. Decades later, the only words that came easily to him were phrases he had repeated over and over: “Daylight in the swamp;” “Swim like a feather, dive like a stone;” “I’ve got more time than money.”

The last words he said to me before I left were “Don’t take any wooden nickels.”

I was thinking about that day and those words, feeling as lonely and alone as a person can feel, when something on the sidewalk caught my attention — a small round object shining in the light of a street lamp. I reached down and picked it up. It was a plastic penny.

I stood there for a long time, still alone, but no longer lonely. I had been given a gift, a small reassurance that my grandpa was not lost to me. The things he had taught me, the words he had shared, would remain and continue to guide me. Despite his absence, he was somehow closer now than he had ever been.

I have been thinking about that plastic penny ever since. Its significance seems even greater now than what I understood at the time. My grandpa had been born in 1902. He came of age in a time of wood, horses, hand tools and manual labor. I grew up in the age of plastics, automobiles, electronics and education.