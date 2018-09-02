Maersk, the Danish container shipping company, is sending a new 42,000-ton ship on an exploratory voyage along Russia’s north coast from Vladivostok to St Petersburg.
The Northern Sea Route is navigable for ships that size because ice in the Bering Sea hit record lows this summer. A spokesperson for the company stated, “Today, the passage is only feasible for around three months a year, which may change with time.” If the route proves viable in the coming years, it could cut weeks off the usual trip through the Suez Canal.
The news of the voyage reminded me that not all consequences of climate change are negative. In fact, touting the benefits of global warming used to be one of the chief strategies employed by the fossil fuels industry to counter warnings about the dire consequences of greenhouse gases.
When I started teaching courses on environmental ethics about 25 years ago, I used a documentary entitled “The Greening of Planet Earth.” Produced by the Greening Earth Society (a front group for the Western Fuels Association), it advanced the argument that global warming would be economically beneficial. The video featured a narrator walking through verdant fields, pointing to graphs of ever-increasing crop yields.
The argument that climate change is good for us is only one strategy formerly employed by climate science deniers. The other strategy was to argue that climate change is not caused by human activity.
In 1989, the Marshall Institute published a report titled “Global Warming: What Does the Science Tell Us?” in which the authors claimed that increased sun activity during the past century was to blame for warming temperatures, and since solar radiation is a natural phenomenon, there is nothing we can do about it. Moreover, they reassured readers, there is no reason to worry, because “. . . a cooler planet can be expected in the 21st century as a result of natural forces of climate change.”
The Marshall Institute report, along with the Greening Earth Society documentary, made a huge impression on policy-makers in Washington, especially upon White House chief of staff John Sununu.
The Bush Administration, which had been seriously studying proposals to reduce greenhouse gases, abruptly changed course. Why take drastic measures to address a problem that does not exist?
In hindsight, it is evident that 1989 was the turning point in the political battle over climate change, even though serious scientific research efforts were just ramping up. The two strategies employed by climate change deniers — arguing that global warming was a natural, cyclical, process; and claiming that it would be economically beneficial — turned out to be extraordinarily effective.
Both strategies relied on cherry picking the data, and neither was convincing to the majority of legitimate scientists at the time. But they seemed plausible enough to the average citizen to forestall any action requiring broad social acceptance.
Neither strategy works anymore.
The first strategy does not work because predictive modeling is far more advanced than it was then.
Today, researchers are not relying on the results of a handful of studies but on the results of thousands of studies. Moreover, they are employing meta-analysis, a statistical method of combining results from multiple studies to improve reliability.
It is still possible to question the accuracy or methodology of this or that particular model, or to raise doubts about the credentials of some members of a research team, but the totality of the available evidence is what matters. And by that standard the evidence of climate change is overwhelming.
The second strategy does not work because it was a dumb argument to begin with, and now that we are all living with daily evidence of the many negative consequences of climate change, it looks even dumber.
Sure, warmer temperatures may help corn grow faster in northern states, but that does not matter much if hailstorms, drought or floods wipe out your crop.
We are now witnessing the beginning stages of what climate scientists were predicting 30 years ago: increased frequency and intensity of severe weather events, melting of the polar ice caps and rising sea levels.
And the latest estimates of the future social costs of rising temperatures are staggering: millions of people from countries like Bangladesh and coastal regions around the world displaced by rising sea levels; millions of deaths due to heat, especially in poorer countries.
So why are we still doing almost nothing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?
The first two strategies of climate change deniers — arguing that global warming is not caused by human activity and pointing out its benefits — rely on the well-known human capacity for selective attention. As long as you pay attention to only some of the facts, you can believe almost anything.
The third strategy takes that capacity to the extreme.
Instead of paying attention to some of the facts, just ignore the facts altogether. Cut funding for climate research, scrub government websites of any mention of climate change, decline comment on the latest National Climate Assessment. Why dispute the science when you don’t have to?
Just shake your head in dismay at the latest weather-related tragedy.
What a shame.
We all know you can’t do anything about the weather.
