Richard Kyte: Don't allow even younger kids on social media

On May 10, 44 U.S. attorneys general sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg asking him to abandon plans for the new app. All they can do is urge Facebook to reconsider, because no laws prevent it. (The Children's Online Privacy Protection Act is quite limited in scope.) Laws to prevent harm often are passed only after harm has been demonstrated. When new technologies come along, we often don’t know what dangers they present until it is too late.

For example, today there are plenty of laws aimed at protecting children from lead exposure. But those laws came about only after millions of people had the quality of their lives severely and irreversibly diminished.

Our situation regarding social media today is comparable to that with lead poisoning 50 years ago. We know it is probably bad for kids in all kinds of ways, but we don’t have absolute proof, and there are so many desirable uses for it, and so much money to be made from it, we seem content to just wait and see.

That’s morally unacceptable.

We actually know quite a bit about the dangers posed by social media; we are just focusing on the wrong ones.