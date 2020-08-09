Richard Kyte: Find joy before changing the world

Political centrists are not only more pleasant to spend time with, they have the internal fortitude to stay committed to a cause for the long haul. They use words like “compromise,” “collaborate,” “bargain,” “negotiate” and “persuade.”

That’s not because they don’t believe in getting things to turn out a certain way; it’s just that they don’t believe their world will come to an end if that doesn’t happen.

But there is something deeper going on as well. Centrists may disagree strongly with one another about how society should be structured and what priorities we should set, but they are joined in agreement about the means by which they will pursue their various ends. They agree to be self-governed by a set of rules and principles that place limits on how they will act.

These limits are what we call ethics. They consist of standards regarding truthfulness, fairness, treating one another with respect and refraining from violence and manipulation.

Those who believe their happiness depends solely on getting what they want will always find ways to justify breaking these rules. They will say “the end justifies the means,” which is just another way of saying that ethics does not matter.