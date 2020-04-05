Richard Kyte: Finding beauty in chaos

The problem is, human beings can learn to take pleasure in all sorts of things, not just virtue but vice as well. And if today we tend to think beauty is an unreliable guide to virtue, it could be because we tend to confuse genuine beauty with its counterfeits.

So, how do we know genuine beauty?

The first characteristic of beauty is that it cannot be possessed, manufactured or manipulated. Whenever we experience genuine beauty, it seems like an act of grace — a pure gift from somewhere outside our control.

Second, in the presence of genuine beauty, we are transported to a place outside of time. The experience has a duration, but it feels eternal.

Third, beauty is ineffable. No description, however detailed, can convey it to another. We try to tell a friend about the sunset over the bluffs, the way the light broke through the clouded horizon, illuminating the river below, but words fail us. “You had to be there,” we finally concede.

The final way we know beauty is by the emotions it arouses within us. In the presence of genuine beauty, we invariably feel lifted up and inspired. The world around us seems grander, more substantial, and we ourselves feel humbled, as if our ordinary worries and concerns were not as significant as they were moments before.