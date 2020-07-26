Richard Kyte: Hiawatha puts democracy to the test

Perhaps those who spend a great deal of time in the political battlefield get immune to those feelings, but for those of us who participate only occasionally, the experience can be pretty raw.

Many of those most vocal in defending the Hiawatha statue were students or friends of the artist who created it, Mr. Zimmerhakl.

When they look at the statue, they do not see a caricature of Native Americans. They see a work of art created by someone they love and admire, someone who, by all accounts, taught them to honor and respect indigenous cultures.

They feel, with some justification, that the mayor and the parks board rushed the decision and did not take sufficient time to hear their side of the issue.

Nevertheless, I think the parks board reached the right decision. Two years ago, I wrote in these pages:

The great virtue of public art is that it can bring many people of different interests, ages and backgrounds into a space of shared identity. Whether intended to honor a hero, mark a historic event or just display a symbol of the community’s pride, it says, in effect, “This is who we are.”