Richard Kyte: How to rebuild America, one relationship at a time

Americans today are living through a collective disruption unlike anything we have experienced since World War II. Historically, shared struggle tends to foster greater unity. But that is not happening today, and it is worth considering why.

The strains placed on our communities, businesses, agencies and families are not due to the pandemic alone. The strains are due, in large part, to declining rates of social trust. That decline is not recent; it has been going on for the past 60 years.

Our nation’s up-and-down history of social trust is documented in Robert Putnam’s latest book, "The Upswing: How America Came Together a Century Ago and How We Can Do It Again."

As in his earlier works ("Bowling Alone," "American Grace" and "Our Kids"), Putnam points out that our neglect of social trust means our political debates keep focusing on the wrong things. We mistakenly believe we can fix our educational system, our health care system, our housing crisis and our environment simply by adopting the right strategies and policies.

But what if strategies and policies are secondary matters? What if the most important thing is not which direction we turn the ship of state, but whether we all decide to work together to get to our destination?