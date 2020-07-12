Richard Kyte: How will the future judge us?

Although I did not experience the overt love and encouragement I desired, I had to acknowledge that he never discouraged me in any pursuit. He never tried to manipulate my feelings or shape my opinions.

Although he was frequently angry, he turned it inward upon himself, not outward toward me. Maybe he was giving me all he could.

Hannah Arendt claimed two things are necessary to maintain any kind of group, whether that is a family, business, a volunteer organization or a nation: promising and forgiving.

We must engage in promising because that is how we come to an understanding about living and working together. We make agreements: I will do this if you will do that.

We must forgive because we inevitably break our promises. We never manage to live up to the expectations we set for ourselves or others. The only way forward is to make new promises, to recommit ourselves to living and working together, to starting over again.

Of course, the question at the back of the question has to do with race. How should we judge our ancestors who signed the Declaration of Independence while owning slaves?

How should our children judge us when we taught them to respect all people while tolerating the inequalities issuing from generations of racism?