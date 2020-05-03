Richard Kyte: How will you spend your life?

If we were simply mechanical creatures, reacting to stimuli according to the laws of cause and effect, our lives would still have pleasure and pain, but they would not have meaning. Meaning comes from the ability to choose what we will do, electing to take that course which seems to us good or right or true.

The fact of moral responsibility is never so clear as when we are faced with difficult choices, when one of the paths laid out before us in our multiple possible lives is the path of self-sacrifice, when we are presented with the choice of acting for the good of another.

The motivation for such a choice is always love.

I believe this is why Jesus said love of neighbor is the condition of eternal life, because to live out of love is to live as a soul. It is to live beyond the narrow confines of one’s body, beyond consideration of one’s pleasures and pains alone.

But to live as a thing is to go through life reacting to events, driven by causes but never taking responsibility. A life bound to self is a life bound to death.