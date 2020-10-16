Richard Kyte: I believe in America

Every once in a while, it is good to take stock of our beliefs. Especially in times of stress, our tendency to react unthinkingly to events and other people may lead us astray, causing us to say or do things we might regret or which, at the very least, do not express our best sense of who we would like to be.

Plus, during a highly polarized political season, many people assume that the highest expression of our political views is simply what party we vote for rather than the much more important function of interacting with our fellow citizens on a daily basis.

So, I am taking an inventory of my essential political beliefs and setting them forth here so that I do not forget them in the chaos of the times.

I believe in joy.

I believe in gratitude and kindness.

I believe in giving people the benefit of the doubt.

I believe in asking questions instead of passing judgment.

I believe in telling the truth, especially when it is inconvenient.

I believe in sharing, in taking time to enjoy the company of strangers.

I believe in comforting the lonely and encouraging the dispirited.