Richard Kyte: Is getting vaccinated a personal choice?

For the most part, we know what those things are: they might concern one’s private thoughts, one’s hopes and dreams, one’s loves or regrets; they might concern one’s relationships with friends, spouse, or children; they might concern one’s health or the health of one’s family.

It is hard to draw a bright line and say everything on one side is personal and everything on the other is public. But the key thing to remember is that when something falls into the personal side, then it is up to the individual to determine whether to keep it private. If Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady elects to share details about what he eats for lunch, that’s fine. But if somebody else, when asked about his dietary preferences, says, “No comment,” well, that’s their decision to make.

When it comes to such matters, if someone says “It’s personal,” the right thing to do is to back off. To keep pushing is to be nosy, rude or insensitive.

So, is the decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine one of those things? Does it fall into the category of the things about which it is nobody’s business but my own?

Yes. And that’s too bad.