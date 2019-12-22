Richard Kyte: Is it time to refinish the table?

I called a family meeting. “It’s time to vote,” I announced. “We can either take the table out and have it restored, or we can just leave it as is for the time being and decide later on whether to replace it. One way or the other, we have to choose.”

“Dad, are we still talking about the table?” one of my sons asked.

“Oh, I don’t know. Probably not,” I admitted. It seems I rarely know what people are talking about anymore, myself included.

I am attached to the old table, but I have to remind myself that the question is not about how much I like it. The question is about whether the table is still functional, whether it can still do what we put it there to do. And that is to give us a place to gather, to be a base for our activities, so we can continue to define ourselves as a family.

Without a table we would just be a bunch of individuals, inhabiting the same house but living separate lives, without a center, without a place to carry out the rituals that make us one.

On Christmas morning we will wake up, make our beds, pour our coffee and wander gradually, one by one, into the living room.