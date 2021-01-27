Richard Kyte: Is the vaccine distribution process fair?

Ask 10 people how COVID-19 vaccines should be distributed, and you will get 10 different answers. But ask those people whether the current plan for distribution is fair, and you will likely get two different answers: Those who have received their vaccinations tend to say “yes;” those who have not tend to say “no.”

The truth is, we have a hard time applying the principle of fairness to complex problems involving large groups of people. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try.

At first glance, fairness seems simple enough. We use the concept all the time and have a pretty good idea what it means. We believe it is right to use the same standards, or laws, or policies for everyone — unless, that is, there are certain significant, relevant differences among those affected. In those cases, we should make exceptions. And that’s where the problem comes in.

When it comes to vaccine distribution, we are talking about a very large number of people with a practically incomprehensible number of differing conditions. And because both the virus and the vaccines are new, health professionals still do not know everything they would like to about which of those conditions are most important and why.