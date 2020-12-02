Richard Kyte: It's the quiet people who often get the job done

After a while, seeing the dispute was not going to be resolved quickly, the Hatfields left the room. The McCoys settled into chairs, loudly rehashing old grievances about the Hatfields. So absorbed were they in their indignation they shared with the entire room their opinions about how despicable the others were. When the Hatfields returned, the McCoys left the room. The litany of complaints started all over again.

What none of them realized is that to the outsider they all looked the same. And the most notable fact about their sameness was that they didn’t ask any genuine questions about what would be best for the elderly patient. It was if they had forgotten the reason they were there in the first place.

It occurred to me then that one can judge the social health of any group by paying attention to the kind of conversations they have. A healthy community, like a healthy family, talks to one another; a dysfunctional community, like a dysfunctional family, talks about one another.

When I showed up in the waiting room the next morning, the Hatfields and McCoys were gone. I took an empty chair next to a man about my age. We said hello. He noticed the logo on my cap and that started a conversation about fishing. It turned out he was the elderly patient’s nephew.

“What happened to the rest of the family?” I asked.