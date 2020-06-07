Richard Kyte: It's time to rebuild our society

The conviction that we can dismantle the very structures upon which our society is built and replace them in short order with something better is pure fantasy. As a nation, we do not even have the beginnings of a public discussion about the kind of work that might take.

If we are to leave anything resembling a just and prosperous society to future generations, we must change our attitudes about the fundamental ways in which we conduct our common lives as citizens. To my mind, we must take the following steps:

First, stand up for civic institutions. The truth is that we need civic institutions. They are the means by which human beings come together in joint efforts to make order out of chaos. Dismantle the institutions and all you have is chaos with no way out. Get to know your judges, your legislators, your police officers, your representatives on the city council and the local school board. Let them know you appreciate the work they do on your behalf. Insist on improvement, but don’t criticize without taking time to know who works for you, what they do, and how they might do it better.