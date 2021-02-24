Richard Kyte: Kindness is too often a neglected virtue

You might think Facebook would value kindness, especially because they are all about “liking” and “friends,” but you would be wrong. Here is what Facebook considers most important: focus on impact, move fast, be bold, be open and build social value. They do pretty well on the first four but struggle with that last one. Perhaps they would be more successful at building social value if its algorithms promoted kindness instead of polarization.

Moral philosophers, for the most part, have not thought highly of kindness. Immanuel Kant regarded kindness as superfluous to ethics. “An action, to have moral worth,” he noted, “must be done from duty.” Utilitarians like Jeremy Bentham and John Stuart Mill focused not on the motivation of an action but on whether its outcome would generate greater overall happiness.

And there’s the rub. Sometimes an action motivated by kindness turns out to have undesirable effects on its recipients, while a selfish action turns out to be beneficial. Thus, Adam Smith observed, “It is not from the benevolence of the butcher, the brewer, or the baker that we expect our dinner, but from their regard to their own self-interest.”

All that may be true, yet a world without kindness is not one I would like to inhabit, no matter how efficient that society is at satisfying our needs.