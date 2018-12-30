I never know how to evaluate a book until several weeks after reading it. Is there some passage or passages that persist over time? Is there a sentence that remains to elevate the soul, inform the mind, or light the way?
This observation applies not only to books but also to movies, travel and even conversations.
I recall a conversation many years ago when I was a student. Dan was a Vietnam veteran, several years older than me, and he had returned to college to complete his degree. We spent a year living in the same small dormitory, and we must have talked to each other quite a bit, yet I only remember one comment: “Make sure you go to your 10-year high school reunion. You will find many of your classmates have already given up on life.” He shook his head slowly and took a long drag on his cigarette.
That bit of conversation proved a revelation, and I have been thinking about it, now and then, for more than 30 years. And I thought of it again, just a few days ago, when my oldest son mentioned that his 10-year reunion is this summer.
How is my son feeling about life, I wonder. Is he feeling discouraged? Does he have meaningful friendships? Is he happy? How can we talk about this?
We sit down to dinner and end up speaking of his neighbor’s dog, about an upcoming football game, about whether he should sell his car. Later that evening we watch a movie together. It gets late. Maybe we will talk again in the morning.
What can I say that will be helpful in his life? Our conversations never get to the point. Our words dance around what mean to say. Do we ever in our lives connect with another human being the way we intend?
The holidays pass too quickly. “When will we see you again?” Not sure. Maybe in a couple of months; maybe this summer. “I’ll give you a call next week.”
The very fact that our lives are made up of moments makes it hard to reach another. How do I know what I say is what you hear? How do I know that of all the words we speak to one another, you will remember the ones that are important, the ones I hope you will remember, not the ones I hope you will forget?
When on occasion I run into a former student, he or she will share a remembrance from one of my classes. I smile and nod, thank them for the privilege of being their teacher, but inside I think, “Did I say that? Did they learn that in my class?”
Even those I know best — my nieces and nephews, my own children — are a mystery to me. I wonder what I can say to encourage them. “Don’t give up,” I would say. But the message is not that simple, words uttered into a world filled with daily thoughtless truisms.
We tell our young people to act with integrity, yet every year we release more carbon into the atmosphere, knowing it is destroying the planet.
We tell our young people to be responsible with money, yet we keep increasing the national debt, which they know they will have to pay.
We tell our young people to treat one another with respect, while we insult our fellow citizens over petty political differences.
Is it any wonder we have trouble giving advice?
Yet young people do not need advice as much as encouragement.
The most important thing in a child’s life is one significant adult who believes in them. The message “I believe in you” will come through despite our own failures, hesitations and inconsistencies.
The message will come through in ways we do not necessarily intend or even expect.
That is because our lives are shaped by moments, and we do not know which moment will be significant until we look back and see its effect.
“It takes a good deal of time to eat or to sleep, or to earn a hundred dollars,” observes the essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson, “and a very little time to entertain a hope and an insight which becomes the light of our life.”
Many years ago, I was walking home in the evening from basketball practice, my mood as black as the starless January sky. I was a lousy basketball player; my coach seemed to think ridicule was an effective motivational tool.
Shuffling through the snow, I looked down the hill and could barely make out a faint yellow glow coming through a window at the back of my house. On that particular evening, of all evenings, my mother had placed an old kerosene lantern on the dining room table.
There was someone waiting for me, a small gesture of warmth and welcome. That light has been shining for me ever since.
Who will you set a light for in this dark season?
