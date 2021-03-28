Richard Kyte: Let's stop the culture wars and talk like adults

But if we take a closer look at these texts, we can see that each provides profound critiques of ways power was used in their respective societies. They are relevant today because they help us understand how oppression arises and ways to resist it. They enable somebody like Mahatma Gandhi (quoting Augustine) to implore his followers to “hate the sin but not the sinner” as a way to end cycles of violence.

Homer’s “Iliad” is a clear-eyed and brutal look at the devastating effects of unrestrained power on both victim and perpetrator. Plato’s “Republic” is the earliest recorded attempt to develop a notion of justice going beyond customary laws and practices.

Those are just a couple of brief illustrations. Taken together, the five texts listed above can be used to trace the history of justice grounded in respect, the profound insight that all people —regardless of their background and circumstances — possess innate and immutable dignity. This notion of dignity gave rise to the modern principle of universal human rights. It is the basis for the feeling that we ought to pay more attention to voices that have been historically ignored, dismissed, and overlooked.