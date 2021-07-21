Richard Kyte: Life, water are undeniably connected

About 10 years ago we started noticing changes. One of the old family-run resorts was sold, and several large houses built with lawns running down to the shoreline. Phosphorous from fertilizer was contributing to algae growth, and water clarity had diminished to less than 6 feet. More boaters with larger outboards were showing up at the landing. The water was warmer in mid-June than it had been a few years earlier, and every year we caught fewer walleyes. In 2016, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources added the lake to their list of impaired waters.

Today, the lake still looks pretty much the same to the casual observer. One still sees mostly rocky shores lined with pines. Loons still call to their mates in the evening. The wolves still howl. But below the surface everything has changed.

What is happening to that lake was described by Garrett Hardin in an article in Science magazine in 1968 as the “tragedy of the commons.” It is when a common good, like a lake or stream or forest or meadow, is loved too much. Too many people use it for their own short-term interests, and nobody pays attention to the long-term effects on the whole. It is in this way that we often destroy the things we love.