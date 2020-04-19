Richard Kyte: Love calls us into life

To learn more about how to refresh a tired, distracted brain, you can go to Dr. Sood’s webpage, The Resilient Option. There you will find a number of suggestions, like the Morning Gratitude practice.

It goes like this: When you wake up in the morning, instead of getting right out of bed or thinking about the tasks waiting to be done, think about someone who cares about you.

Close your eyes lightly and picture that person’s face. Think about how that person has touched your life. Send this person your silent gratitude. Think of another person who cares about you. Look into that person’s eyes. Send him or her your silent gratitude. Picture your 8-year-old self. Send that child your silent gratitude. Think of someone who has passed away. Give that person a virtual hug. Send him or her your silent gratitude.

The key to the gratitude exercise is love.

Love is the most powerful of the uplifting emotions. It changes the way we think about ourselves and others.

I don’t know what to tell my students about their future. Nobody of my generation has ever been through anything like this before. Any assurance I might give them about the long-term effects of the coronavirus on their community, their health or their job prospects would be a guess.