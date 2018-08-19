When I first started teaching, I figured it would take about five years to learn how to do it well.
Then, one afternoon, I had a discussion in the hallway with a veteran professor. He had been teaching literature for 45 years. He confided to me his disappointment with one of his classes. But he was looking forward to the next semester. He had some new ideas he was eager to try.
I thought to myself: Maybe this teaching business will take a little longer to figure out.
And that is how it has proved to be. Every year I know more about the material I am teaching and less about the students I am teaching it to.
In part, that is just the natural consequence of aging. I no longer share the cultural discourse of the twenty-somethings in my classroom: their music, their television shows, their movies, their social media slang, their attitudes toward current events.
The greater challenge, however, has turned out to be rapid advances in technology, which presents a challenge not only for teachers, but for everyone getting older in our society.
Thirty years ago I was eager to throw away my clumsy typewriter and unwrap a brand new Tandy 1000 personal computer. I spent countless hours learning MS-DOS and WordPerfect. When email came along, I was an enthusiastic adopter. Windows XP? Outlook? PowerPoint? Bring it on!
By the time smart phones arrived, my enthusiasm was beginning to wane.
Snapgram? Instachat? No, thank you.
It’s not that I am unable to keep up with new developments; it’s just that I no longer want to.
I imagine the first few times Sisyphus rolled the rock up the hill he believed it might stay there. He thought he was doing a good day’s work. But at some point he realized he was doomed to repeat the same task over and over forever.
That is what it feels like to be a veteran of decades of technological development.
Every year the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission receives more than 20,000 age discrimination complaints. The number of complaints has been rising in recent years and will likely continue to climb.
I suspect the rise is due in large part to the rapid pace of technological change.
The EEOC finds few of the complaints (about 15 percent) to have merit. It is hard to separate age from factors indirectly related to age, like training, experience, optimism, eagerness and enthusiasm.
A case in point is the recent settlement involving two instructors at Ohio State University. After three years of legal wrangling, Ohio State agreed to pay the instructors $765,000 in back pay and penalties and to review its policies for investigating age discrimination-related complaints.
Yet the case only made it to court because the incidents of bias were so blatant, so well documented, and repeated over the course of several years. In short, the instructors’ supervisors acted like jerks and compiled a record of accomplishment to prove it.
But what if the supervisors had not acted like jerks? What if they had not referred to older instructors as “deadwood” and complained that dealing with them was like “herding hippos?” What if they had instead simply characterized the instructors as “cynical,” or “unenthusiastic,” or “resistant to new initiatives?”
In that case, the Ohio State case would have gone unnoticed and unremarked by all but those directly affected by it. The discrimination would still have taken place, but it would have been both legally and socially acceptable.
This makes me skeptical about Ohio State’s proposed review of its policies. Age discrimination is not an occasional “problem” that can be “fixed” by improved policies and procedures. It is a fundamental feature of the culture we have created.
Western culture celebrates youth, independence, novelty, creativity and change.
We condemn discrimination based on age; at the same time we embrace the values that make such discrimination inevitable.
Even though we cannot create legal requirements that everyone treat others with dignity and respect, we can still insist on norms of kindness and consideration in our organizations, just as we should in our families.
It is not a solution, just an answer.
Attending a training session on teaching strategies; learning about five new programs for making online videos; a young employee next to me, rolling the rock up the hill for the first time, saying: “Isn’t this great?!!”
I must resist the temptation to roll my eyes and sigh, “Yeah. Whatever.”
Kindness and consideration. If I expect it, I must give it, too.
